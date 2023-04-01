Tennis Tracker: Khachanov and Mannarino eye semi-finals in Metz and Sofia

The final four spots are up for grabs in France and Bulgaria as well as the continuing Billie Jean King Cup, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:41 CET - Karen Khachanov faces compatriot Alexander Shevchenko to fight for a place in the semi-finals in Metz. A local battle follows as Ugo Humbert takes on Harold Mayot.

Meanwhile, in Sofia, Jan-Lennard Struff clashes with Fabian Maroszan and Adrian Mannarino wraps up the day with his match against Sebastian Ofner

