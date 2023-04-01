Tennis Tracker: Khachanov stunned in Sofia as Mannarino eyes semi-finals in Metz

Tennis Tracker: Khachanov stunned in Sofia as Mannarino eyes semi-finals in Metz
The final four spots are up for grabs in France and Bulgaria as well as the continuing Billie Jean King Cup, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

17:30 CET - Some news from the ongoing BJK Cup group matches where Australia had their backs against the wall after losing to Slovenia earlier today but remain in contention for the semi-finals even if their fate is not in their hands.

Victory for Slovenia against Kazakhstan in Group B on Friday would send them home.

After victory for Australia's Storm Hunter (29) earlier in the day, Kazakhstan's Yulia Putintseva (28) got the Kazakhs back in to the tie as she beat Kim Birrell (25) 6-0, 7-5 and set up a doubles decider.

15:53 CET - Karen Khachanov (27) was on the wrong end of an upset after losing to Alexander Shevchenko (22) 6-4, 6-4.

14:05 CET - Jan-Lennard Struff (33) is the first semi-finalist in Sofia after defeating Fabian Marozsan (24) 7-6, 4-6, 6-4.

12:21 CET - Our first Billie Jean King Cup match of the day has come to a close in Seville with Australia taking the first match against Kazakhstan with Storm Hunter (29) beating Anna Danilina (28) 7-6, 6-4.

5:41 CET - Karen Khachanov faces compatriot Alexander Shevchenko to fight for a place in the semi-finals in Metz. A local battle follows as Ugo Humbert takes on Harold Mayot.

Meanwhile, in Sofia, Jan-Lennard Struff clashes with Fabian Marozsan and Adrian Mannarino wraps up the day with his match against Sebastian Ofner

