Tennis Tracker: Korda downs Shelton in Shanghai thriller, Jabeur withdraws from Zhengzhou

The ATP and WTA tournaments in Asia continue to roll on, and the Tennis Tracker will keep you updated with the results and highlights from all the matches today.

17:28 CET - Some disappointing news coming out of the Zhengzhou Open. Ons Jabeur (29) has announced that she has had to withdraw from the tournament due to a knee injury.

17:21 CET - The final woman through to the Zhengzhou quarter-finals is Barbora Krejcikova (27). The Czech beat Petra Martic (32) 7-5, 6-1 in one hour and 27 minutes.

Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez (21) is also the last person into the quarters in Hong Kong, downing Mirra Andreeva (16) 3-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Krejcikova vs Martic highlights Flashscore

Krejcikova interview Flashscore

15:36 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) has won a thrilling encounter against Ben Shelton (21) in Shanghai to reach his first-ever Masters 1000 semi-final. Korda beat his American compatriot 6-7(10), 6-2, 7-6(8) in just under three hours.

Shelton vs Korda highlights Flashscore

Korda interview Flashscore

15:33 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) is through to the next round in Zhengzhou after easing past Zhuoxuan Bai (21) 6-2, 6-4.

14:20 CET - Hong Kong's second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has been knocked out by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) in three sets, with the Russian winning their encounter 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 in just over two-and-a-half hours.

Elsewhere, in Hong Kong, Elise Mertens (27), the third seed, is through after seeing off Sofya Lansere (23) 6-3, 7-6.

13:41 CET - Fourth seed Ons Jabeur (29) has secured her passage through to the next round in Zhengzhou thanks to a 6-3, 7-6 win over Lucia Bronzetti (24).

Jabeur - Bronzetti highlights Flashscore

Ons Jabeur post-match interview Flashscore

11:39 CET - Laura Siegemund (35) has upset last week's Beijing finalist Liudmila Samsonova (24) in Zhengzhou, defeating the Russian 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.

10:55 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) is the first man into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals after battling back from a set down to claim a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Fabian Marozsan (24).

Marozsan vs Hurkacz highlights Flashscore

Hurkacz interview Flashscore

09:32 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) made lightwork of Ashlyn Krueger (19) in Seoul, dismantling her American compatriot 6-3, 6-1.

Pegula vs Krueger highlights Flashscore

Pegula interview Flashscore

07:20 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Thursday morning. On court today is Ben Shelton (21), who faces fellow American Sebastian Korda (23) in Shanghai, while Ons Jabeur (29) and Jessica Pegula (29) are also in action.