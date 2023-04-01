Tennis Tracker: Korda downs Shelton in Shanghai thriller, Jabeur withdraws from Zhengzhou

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Korda downs Shelton in Shanghai thriller, Jabeur withdraws from Zhengzhou
Tennis Tracker: Korda downs Shelton in Shanghai thriller, Jabeur withdraws from Zhengzhou
Korda defeated Shelton
Korda defeated Shelton
Profimedia
The ATP and WTA tournaments in Asia continue to roll on, and the Tennis Tracker will keep you updated with the results and highlights from all the matches today.

17:28 CET - Some disappointing news coming out of the Zhengzhou Open. Ons Jabeur (29) has announced that she has had to withdraw from the tournament due to a knee injury.

17:21 CET - The final woman through to the Zhengzhou quarter-finals is Barbora Krejcikova (27). The Czech beat Petra Martic (32) 7-5, 6-1 in one hour and 27 minutes.

Meanwhile, Leylah Fernandez (21) is also the last person into the quarters in Hong Kong, downing Mirra Andreeva (16) 3-6, 6-1, 6-3. 

Krejcikova vs Martic highlights
Flashscore
Krejcikova interview
Flashscore

15:36 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) has won a thrilling encounter against Ben Shelton (21) in Shanghai to reach his first-ever Masters 1000 semi-final. Korda beat his American compatriot 6-7(10), 6-2, 7-6(8) in just under three hours.

Shelton vs Korda highlights
Flashscore
Korda interview
Flashscore

15:33 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) is through to the next round in Zhengzhou after easing past Zhuoxuan Bai (21) 6-2, 6-4

14:20 CET - Hong Kong's second seed Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) has been knocked out by Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32) in three sets, with the Russian winning their encounter 7-5, 1-6, 6-1 in just over two-and-a-half hours.

Elsewhere, in Hong Kong, Elise Mertens (27), the third seed, is through after seeing off Sofya Lansere (23) 6-3, 7-6.

13:41 CET - Fourth seed Ons Jabeur (29) has secured her passage through to the next round in Zhengzhou thanks to a 6-3, 7-6 win over Lucia Bronzetti (24).

Jabeur - Bronzetti highlights
Flashscore
Ons Jabeur post-match interview
Flashscore

11:39 CET - Laura Siegemund (35) has upset last week's Beijing finalist Liudmila Samsonova (24) in Zhengzhou, defeating the Russian 3-6, 6-2, 6-1

10:55 CET - Hubert Hurkacz (26) is the first man into the Shanghai Masters semi-finals after battling back from a set down to claim a 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 win over Fabian Marozsan (24). 

Marozsan vs Hurkacz highlights
Flashscore
Hurkacz interview
Flashscore

09:32 CET - Jessica Pegula (29) made lightwork of Ashlyn Krueger (19) in Seoul, dismantling her American compatriot 6-3, 6-1.

Pegula vs Krueger highlights
Flashscore
Pegula interview
Flashscore

07:20 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker this Thursday morning. On court today is Ben Shelton (21), who faces fellow American Sebastian Korda (23) in Shanghai, while Ons Jabeur (29) and Jessica Pegula (29) are also in action.

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov takes out Alcaraz in Shanghai, Sakkari dumped out of Zhengzhou
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beaten by Shelton in Shanghai, Hong Kong Open getting underway
Tennis Tracker: Alcaraz battles past Evans, Tsitsipas dumped out by Humbert
Show more
Tennis
Sebastian Korda holds off Ben Shelton to battle into Shanghai semi-finals
WTA roundup: Zheng Qinwen advances at Zhengzhou Open after defeating Sakkari
Grigor Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz Alcaraz to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Updated
Rafa Nadal to play at Australian Open, says tournament director Tiley
WTA roundup: Jelena Ostapenko upset in Seoul, Pegula advances
Ben Shelton fights back against Jannik Sinner to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Fabian Marozsan stuns Casper Ruud to reach Shanghai Masters last eight
Most Read
Five things to look out for as Euro 2024 qualifying kicks back into action
Grigor Dimitrov stuns top seed Alcaraz Alcaraz to reach Shanghai quarter-finals
Brazil coach Diniz excited about Neymar and Vinicius combination
Derby Week: Intense rivalries, drug cartels and murder for hire in Colombia

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings