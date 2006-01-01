Advertisement
  Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova and Dimitrov in early action as second round gets underway

Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova and Dimitrov in early action as second round gets underway

Krejcikova is looking to reach the third round this afternoon
Krejcikova is looking to reach the third round this afternoon
It's a blockbuster Day Three at Flushing Meadows as defending champions Novak Djokovic (37) and Coco Gauff (20) take to the court as well as a host of other star names.

17:25 CET - Play is underway in New York, with several of the world's best players targeting a third-round berth at the final Grand Slam of the year.

Stay tuned over the course of the evening for all the latest news and results!

15:00 CET - Good afternoon and welcome back to our Tennis Tracker on what promises to be another jam-packed day of action at the US Open!

Today sees the start of the second round, with Wimbledon champion Barbora Krejcikova (28), men's ninth seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) and the resurgent Paula Badosa (26) all taking to the court around 17:00 CET.

The big names keep on rolling throughout the day, including the likes of Aryna Sabalenka (26), Coco Gauff (20) and Novak Djokovic (37), so be sure to follow along!

Check out three of today's standout matches as well as the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

