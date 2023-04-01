Tennis Tracker: Krejcikova beaten by Samsonova, Rybakina eases past Bucsa

Another busy week of tennis approaches the business end of proceedings, with tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca all hotting up on a jam-packed Friday.

13:20 CET - The first couple of quarter-final results to bring you from Abu Dhabi. Top seed Elena Rybakina (24) has eased past Cristina Bucsa (26) 6-1, 6-4, while eighth seed Liudmila Samsonova (25) has overcome world number 12 Barbora Krejcikova (28) in two close sets 7-5, 6-4.

09:45 CET - There has already been one match played overnight in Dallas, with top seed Frances Tiafoe (26) making it through to the quarter-finals after a 6-4, 6-3 win over Alex Michelsen (19).

09:35 CET - Good morning and welcome to our live coverage of today’s tennis action! Tournaments in Cordoba, Marseille, Dallas, Abu Dhabi and Cluj-Napoca are all approaching the business end, as many of the world’s top players look to secure their first title of the year.