Alcaraz is playing in China for the first time this week

The China Open is nearing its end on the men's side and just getting started on the women's, but both draws have produced mouth-watering match-ups today.

10:24 CET - The Beijing quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Lorenzo Musetti (21) is underway.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to coverage of today's tennis, which has started with Veronika Kudermetova (26) producing a stunning performance to claim the Tokyo title, beating second seed Jessica Pegula (29) 7-5, 6-1.

