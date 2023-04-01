Tennis Tracker: Kudermetova shocks Swiatek in Tokyo, Alcaraz among the stars still to play

12:54 CET - And the final of the Ningbo Open as Ons Jabeur (29) defeated Nadia Podoroska (26) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to set up the meeting with Diana Shnaider (19).
12:02 CET - Nicolas Jarry (27) pulled an upset against Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) to reach the second round in Beijing after a 6-4, 6-4, win.
11:53 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) got comfortably past Caroline Garcia (29) 6-2, 6-2, to reach the semi-finals in Tokyo, facing Jessica Pegula (29) next.
11:17 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) progressed in Beijing after defeating Cameron Norrie (28) in a two-hour contest 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.
10:49 CET - The battle of the prodigies ended with the victory of Diana Shnaider (19) over Linda Fruhvirtova (18) 6-4, 6-1. She will be facing the winner between Ons Jabeur (29) and Nadia Podoroska (26) in the Ningbo Open final.
10:12 CET - In Beijing, world number four Holger Rune (20) has beaten world number 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime (23), winning 6-4, 6-4.
10:08 CET - Second seed Jessica Pegula (29) has cruised into the last four in Tokyo, winning 6-1, 6-0 against sixth seed Daria Kasatkina (26).
09:00 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has made it through in Beijing, producing an impressive performance to beat Tommy Paul (26) 6-2, 6-1.
08:55 CET - The day has started with a shock, with Swiatek losing 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to eighth seed Veronika Kudermetova (26) in the Tokyo quarter-finals.
07:31 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see a number of the sport's best players take the court in Beijing and Tokyo, including Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22).