Tennis Tracker: Kudermetova shocks Swiatek in Tokyo, Alcaraz among the stars still to play

Tennis Tracker: Kudermetova shocks Swiatek in Tokyo, Alcaraz among the stars still to play

The Asian leg of the tennis season is in full swing with numerous top players on both the men's and women's side of the game taking to the court today in the capital cities of China and Japan

12:54 CET - And the final of the Ningbo Open as Ons Jabeur (29) defeated Nadia Podoroska (26) 6-3, 1-6, 6-2 to set up the meeting with Diana Shnaider (19).

12:02 CET - Nicolas Jarry (27) pulled an upset against Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) to reach the second round in Beijing after a 6-4, 6-4, win.

11:53 CET - Maria Sakkari (28) got comfortably past Caroline Garcia (29) 6-2, 6-2, to reach the semi-finals in Tokyo, facing Jessica Pegula (29) next.

Sakkari - Garcia highlights Flashscore

Sakkari post-match interview Flashscore

11:17 CET - Andrey Rublev (25) progressed in Beijing after defeating Cameron Norrie (28) in a two-hour contest 4-6, 6-1, 6-4.

10:49 CET - The battle of the prodigies ended with the victory of Diana Shnaider (19) over Linda Fruhvirtova (18) 6-4, 6-1. She will be facing the winner between Ons Jabeur (29) and Nadia Podoroska (26) in the Ningbo Open final.

10:12 CET - In Beijing, world number four Holger Rune (20) has beaten world number 15 Felix Auger-Aliassime (23), winning 6-4, 6-4.

Rune - Auger Aliassime highlights Flashscore

Rune post-match interview Flashscore

10:08 CET - Second seed Jessica Pegula (29) has cruised into the last four in Tokyo, winning 6-1, 6-0 against sixth seed Daria Kasatkina (26).

Kasatkina vs Pegula highlights Flashscore

Pegula post-match interview Flashscore

09:00 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) has made it through in Beijing, producing an impressive performance to beat Tommy Paul (26) 6-2, 6-1.

Medvedev vs Paul highlights Flashscore

Medvedev interview Flashscore

08:55 CET - The day has started with a shock, with Swiatek losing 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 to eighth seed Veronika Kudermetova (26) in the Tokyo quarter-finals.

Kudermetova vs Swiatek highlights Flashscore

07:31 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see a number of the sport's best players take the court in Beijing and Tokyo, including Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Iga Swiatek (22).