Tennis Tracker: Kudermetova wins Pan Pacific Open, Alcaraz takes on Ruud in Beijing

Tennis Tracker: Kudermetova wins Pan Pacific Open, Alcaraz takes on Ruud in Beijing
Kudermetova celebrating her triumph
Kudermetova celebrating her triumph
Profimedia
The action all over Asia continues as we bring you the winner of the Pan Pacific Open in Tokyo, the Astana Open semi-finals, and the final eight in Beijing! Stay tuned as we bring you the latest, here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

10:56 CET - Daria Kasatkina (26) rallied against Mayar Sherif (27) 1-6, 6-4, 7-6 after a near three-hour contest in Beijing.

9:58 CET - Ons Jabeur (29) is in the second round of the China Open after brushing past Ashlyn Krueger (19) 6-3, 6-4

8:57 CET - Daniil Medvedev (27) is through to the semi-finals in Beijing as he got past Ugo Humbert (25) to win 6-4, 3-6, 6-1.

Humbert - Medvedev highlights
Flashscore

8:00 CET - Caroline Garcia (29) defeated Kateryna Baindl (29) to progress in Beijing after a 6-2, 6-4 win. Iga Swiatek (22) was victorious as well as she got past Sara Sorribes Tormo (26) 6-4, 6-3.

Sorribes Tormo - Swiatek highlights
Flashscore

5:41 CET - Only one yet important overnight match to update you on as Veronika Kudermetova pulled an upset against world number four Jessica Pegula to collect the Pan Pacific Open trophy following a 7-5, 6-1 triumph in Tokyo.

Later on today, world number two Carlos Alcaraz will be facing Casper Ruud for a place in the Beijing Open semi-finals, their match follows Daniil Medvedev and Ugo Humbert's clash.

Alexander Zverev will be also taking on Nicolas Jarry as well Jannik Sinner challenging Grigor Dimitrov for a spot in the final four.

Remaining in Beijing but switching our focus to the WTA tour, Iga Swiatek faces Sara Sorribes Tormo as they kick off the day early in the morning. They are followed by a bunch of top seeds also making their appearances in China as Coco Gauff clashes with Ekaterina Alexandrova, Ons Jabeur with Ashlyn Krueger.

Caroline Garcia plays against Kateryna Baindl, while Elena Rybakina wraps up the day against Qinwen Zheng.

Meanwhile, in Astana, Sebastian Korda and Hamad Medjedovic will battle it out for a place in the semi-finals, and they are followed by the same challenge for Adrian Mannarino and Sebastian Ofner

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
