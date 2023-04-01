Tennis Tracker: Kudermetova wins Tokyo title, Alcaraz & Sabalenka ease through in Beijing

14:22 CET - More results from Beijing, where Linda Fruhvirtova (18) has beaten Arantxa Rus (32) 6-0, 6-3 and 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) has come through against qualifier Eva Lys (21) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
13:01 CET - Sixth seed Jannik Sinner (22) is a Beijing quarter-finalist, with the Italian winning 6-2, 6-0 against Yoshihito Nishioka (28).
11:30 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) is through to the quarters in Beijing. The Spaniard has beaten Lorenzo Musetti (21) with ease, winning 6-2, 6-2.
Casper Ruud (24) has joined him in the last eight, but only just, claiming a narrow 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24). The two will face one another next.
11:24 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) has beaten top seed Tallon Griekspoor (27) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to move into the semi-finals in Astana. Next up for the American is Hamad Medjedovic (20).
11:10 CET - World number one Aryna Sabalenka (25) is through at the China Open thanks to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Sofia Kenin (24).
Eighth seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) is out though, losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Anhelina Kalinina (26).
10:24 CET - The Beijing quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Lorenzo Musetti (21) is underway.
07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to coverage of today's tennis, which has started with Veronika Kudermetova (26) producing a stunning performance to claim the Tokyo title, beating second seed Jessica Pegula (29) 7-5, 6-1.