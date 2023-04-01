Tennis Tracker: Kudermetova wins Tokyo title, Alcaraz & Sabalenka ease through in Beijing

Alcaraz is playing in China for the first time this week

The China Open is nearing its end on the men's side and just getting started on the women's, but both draws have produced mouth-watering match-ups today.

14:22 CET - More results from Beijing, where Linda Fruhvirtova (18) has beaten Arantxa Rus (32) 6-0, 6-3 and 13th seed Jelena Ostapenko (26) has come through against qualifier Eva Lys (21) 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

13:01 CET - Sixth seed Jannik Sinner (22) is a Beijing quarter-finalist, with the Italian winning 6-2, 6-0 against Yoshihito Nishioka (28).

11:30 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) is through to the quarters in Beijing. The Spaniard has beaten Lorenzo Musetti (21) with ease, winning 6-2, 6-2.

Casper Ruud (24) has joined him in the last eight, but only just, claiming a narrow 1-6, 7-5, 7-6 win over Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24). The two will face one another next.

11:24 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) has beaten top seed Tallon Griekspoor (27) 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to move into the semi-finals in Astana. Next up for the American is Hamad Medjedovic (20).

11:10 CET - World number one Aryna Sabalenka (25) is through at the China Open thanks to a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Sofia Kenin (24).

Eighth seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) is out though, losing 1-6, 6-4, 6-1 to Anhelina Kalinina (26).

10:24 CET - The Beijing quarter-final between Carlos Alcaraz (20) and Lorenzo Musetti (21) is underway.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to coverage of today's tennis, which has started with Veronika Kudermetova (26) producing a stunning performance to claim the Tokyo title, beating second seed Jessica Pegula (29) 7-5, 6-1.

