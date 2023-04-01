Tennis Tracker: Kyrgios finally returns to the courts, while Haddad Maia attempts another impressive run

Flashscore

It's day two of a new season ahead of us as grass tennis takes over Europe, stay tuned as we bring you some exciting action from Stuttgart, Nottingham and Hertogenbosch. All here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker where you will find highlights, social media updates as well the latest scores.

Australian Nick Kyrgios returns to the courts for the first time since withdrawing from the Japan Open in October. Missing out on many tournaments including a couple of Grand Slams, the Australian underwent a knee surgery that made him stay away for a lengthy period but now the Wimbledon finalist plays his first in Stuttgart against Yibing Wu.

Meanwhile in WTA, in form Beatriz Haddad Maia who jumped from number 14 to 10 in the rankings after a historical run to the semi-finals in the French Open, will be attempting to continue to make a bigger name of herself as well as climbing the WTA ladder with her first match in the grass season as she takes on Lesia Tsurenko in Nottingham.