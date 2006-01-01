Advertisement
  3. Tennis Tracker: Laver Cup getting underway, big names doing battle in Seoul

Tennis Tracker: Laver Cup getting underway, big names doing battle in Seoul

Raducanu has a big task on her hands this morningČTK / AP / Ahn Young-joon / Flashscore
Perhaps the most unique event on the tennis calendar is here with the Laver Cup - men's tennis' answer to the Ryder Cup - getting underway today, and with some of the best women's players in the world going head to head in Seoul too, there's plenty to keep you entertained.

10:08 CET - There's a lot to look forward to today with this year's Laver Cup getting underway this afternoon, but we've got plenty of action in Asia before that.

The main event is the Seoul Open quarter-finals, with the first about to begin. Check out the order of play here.

08:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis! 

