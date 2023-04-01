Tennis Tracker: Lehecka awaits Winston-Salem final, Alexandrova into Cleveland showpiece

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Lehecka awaits Winston-Salem final, Alexandrova into Cleveland showpiece
Tennis Tracker: Lehecka awaits Winston-Salem final, Alexandrova into Cleveland showpiece
Lehecka is already in the final, awaiting his opponent
Lehecka is already in the final, awaiting his opponent
Profimedia
We are only three days away from the official start of the US Open as the qualifiers continue, however, until then we have a couple of tournaments wrapping up before our focus switches to the New York Grand Slam. The Winston-Salem and Cleveland competitions are approaching their end with semi-finals and finals taking place this weekend, stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

22:05 CET - Our only game of the day away from US Open qualifying has come to a close with Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) seeing off Lin Zhu (29) in straight sets 7-5, 6-2. She has set up a final against either Tatjana Maria (36) or Sara Sorribes Tormo (26), who play later tonight.

Zhu - Alexandrova highlights
Flashscore

20:41 CET - With the US Open just days away, one big name making a return to the grand slam arena is Caroline Wozniacki (33). Hear from her about what she is looking for at Flushing Meadows.

20:20 CET - As we wait for play later in the day, some news from off the court. Sweden's Mikael Ymer (24) has decided to retire from tennis at the age of 24 after failing to overturn a suspension imposed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

Read the full story now.

5:50 CET - After a walkover against Sebastian Korda, Jiri Lehecka managed to move to the Winston-Salem final now awaiting his opponent as Sebastian Baez and Borna Coric clash tonight in the semi-final. 

Baez was comfortably victorious over Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-0 in the overnight matches, while Coric's challenge was against Juan Manuel Cerundolo as he defeated the Argentinian 6-3, 6-1.

Coric - Cerundolo highlights
Flashscore
Coric post-match interview
Flashscore

In Cleveland Sara Sorribes upset Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-3, moving to the final four as she takes on Tatjana Maria. Ekaterina Alexandrova faces Lin Zhu on the other end of the draw.

Stephens - Sorribes highlights
Flashscore
Sorribes Tormo post-match interview
Flashscore
Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Garcia knocked out of Cleveland, Korda into Winston-Salem semis
Tennis Tracker: Players fighting for quarter-final spots in Cleveland and Winston-Salem
Tennis Tracker: Baez in Winston-Salem second round, Garcia through in Cleveland
Show more
Tennis
Novak Djokovic savouring the moment after past US Open disappointment
Players have their say on idea of future WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia
Caroline Wozniacki living in the moment at US Open in career comeback
Mikael Ymer retires after failing to overturn doping suspension
Coco Gauff ready to continue Serena Williams' legacy at next week's US Open
US Open to deploy Video Review system to help officials
Billie Jean King celebrates 50-year pay equity milestone at US Open
Alcaraz the man to beat? Top five contenders for the US Open men's crown
Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz show could be Big Apple hit
Swiatek recharges for US Open defence with Sabalenka hot on her heels
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Kudus on verge of West Ham move, Balogun set for Monaco
Football Tracker: Hermoso issues Rubiales statement as Bellingham nets in Real Madrid win
Who's Missing? Mason Mount out of Manchester United's match against Forest
Pochettino aims to avoid a 'mess' as Chelsea eye more signings amid mounting injuries

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |