Tennis Tracker: Lehecka awaits Winston-Salem final, Alexandrova into Cleveland showpiece

22:05 CET - Our only game of the day away from US Open qualifying has come to a close with Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) seeing off Lin Zhu (29) in straight sets 7-5, 6-2. She has set up a final against either Tatjana Maria (36) or Sara Sorribes Tormo (26), who play later tonight.
20:41 CET - With the US Open just days away, one big name making a return to the grand slam arena is Caroline Wozniacki (33). Hear from her about what she is looking for at Flushing Meadows.
20:20 CET - As we wait for play later in the day, some news from off the court. Sweden's Mikael Ymer (24) has decided to retire from tennis at the age of 24 after failing to overturn a suspension imposed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).
5:50 CET - After a walkover against Sebastian Korda, Jiri Lehecka managed to move to the Winston-Salem final now awaiting his opponent as Sebastian Baez and Borna Coric clash tonight in the semi-final.
Baez was comfortably victorious over Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-0 in the overnight matches, while Coric's challenge was against Juan Manuel Cerundolo as he defeated the Argentinian 6-3, 6-1.
In Cleveland Sara Sorribes upset Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-3, moving to the final four as she takes on Tatjana Maria. Ekaterina Alexandrova faces Lin Zhu on the other end of the draw.