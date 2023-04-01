Tennis Tracker: Lehecka awaits Winston-Salem final, Alexandrova into Cleveland showpiece

We are only three days away from the official start of the US Open as the qualifiers continue, however, until then we have a couple of tournaments wrapping up before our focus switches to the New York Grand Slam. The Winston-Salem and Cleveland competitions are approaching their end with semi-finals and finals taking place this weekend, stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

22:05 CET - Our only game of the day away from US Open qualifying has come to a close with Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) seeing off Lin Zhu (29) in straight sets 7-5, 6-2. She has set up a final against either Tatjana Maria (36) or Sara Sorribes Tormo (26), who play later tonight.

Zhu - Alexandrova highlights Flashscore

20:41 CET - With the US Open just days away, one big name making a return to the grand slam arena is Caroline Wozniacki (33). Hear from her about what she is looking for at Flushing Meadows.

20:20 CET - As we wait for play later in the day, some news from off the court. Sweden's Mikael Ymer (24) has decided to retire from tennis at the age of 24 after failing to overturn a suspension imposed by the International Tennis Federation (ITF) for an anti-doping rule violation (ADRV).

Read the full story now.

5:50 CET - After a walkover against Sebastian Korda, Jiri Lehecka managed to move to the Winston-Salem final now awaiting his opponent as Sebastian Baez and Borna Coric clash tonight in the semi-final.

Baez was comfortably victorious over Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-0 in the overnight matches, while Coric's challenge was against Juan Manuel Cerundolo as he defeated the Argentinian 6-3, 6-1.

Coric - Cerundolo highlights Flashscore

Coric post-match interview Flashscore

In Cleveland Sara Sorribes upset Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-3, moving to the final four as she takes on Tatjana Maria. Ekaterina Alexandrova faces Lin Zhu on the other end of the draw.

Stephens - Sorribes highlights Flashscore