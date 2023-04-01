Tennis Tracker: Lehecka awaits Winston-Salem final opponent as Baez and Coric clash

We are only three days away from the official start of the US Open as the qualifiers continue, however, until then we have a couple of tournaments wrapping up before our focus switches to the New York Grand Slam. The Winston-Salem and Cleveland competitions are approaching their end with semi-finals and finals taking place this weekend, stay tuned as we bring you the latest here on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker.

5:50 CET - After a walkover against Sebastian Korda, Jiri Lehecka managed to move to the Winston-Salem final now awaiting his opponent as Sebastian Baez and Borna Coric clash tonight in the semi-final.

Baez was comfortably victorious over Laslo Djere 6-3, 6-0 in the overnight matches, while Coric's challenge was against Juan Manuel Cerundolo as he defeated the Argentinian 6-3, 6-1.

In Cleveland Sara Sorribes upset Sloane Stephens 6-1, 6-3, moving to the final four as she takes on Tatjana Maria. Ekaterina Alexandrova faces Lin Zhu on the other end of the draw.