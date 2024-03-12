Tennis Tracker: Lehecka stuns Tsitsipas, Alcaraz eases through to Indian Wells quarters

Carlos Alcaraz is through to the final eight at Indian Wells

There was a major shock at Indian Wells overnight with Novak Djokovic (36) bundled out by Luca Nardi (20) and, as we reach the last 16, the question is: What other shocks are in store?

22:40 CET - Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk (32) has also booked her place in the next round with a commanding win against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (32), making her first-ever WTA Tour quarter-final. She won 6-4, 6-1.

22:34 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) was in no mood to mess around this evening as he dispatched Fabian Marozsan (24) 6-3, 6-3 to progress to the quarter-finals at Indian Wells.

21:18 CET - In the opening match of the day on the WTA side, Jasmine Paolini (28) was also shocked by Anastasia Potapova (33) over three sets, losing, 7-5, 0-6, 6-3.

21:11 CET - After Djokovic's stunning overnight defeat, another of the top male players has seen the door at Indian Wells as Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has lost in straight sets 6-4, 6-2. to Jiri Lehecka (22).

20:25 CET - After having had her four-year doping ban cut to nine months, Simona Halep (32) is back on court in Miami. Read more about her return to action here.

19:10 CET - Today's play is underway, with Jasmine Paolini (28) serving first against Anastasia Potapova (22) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) serving first against Jiri Lehecka (22).

18:15 CET - After pulling out of Indian Wells just before the start of the tournament, Rafael Nadal (37) is now set to return to action in Monte Carlo next month.

17:15 CET - Headlining the play tonight on the men's side is Carlos Alcaraz's (20) clash with Fabian Marozsan (24) at 21:00 CET before Alexander Zverev (26) faces Alex De Minaur (25) at 22:30 CET.

On the women's half, the best is coming late on with a clash of veterans Angelique Kerber (36) and Caroline Wozniacki (33) at 02:00 CET in the morning and Iga Swiatek (22) playing Yulia Putintseva (29) even later on, or earlier rather.

17:00 CET - Hello, and welcome to our coverage of the men's and women's action at Indian Wells. We've reached the last 16 players on each side which means we are well and truly at the business end of things now!