Tennis Tracker: Lehecka stuns Tsitsipas, Paolini knocked out at Indian Wells last-16

Carlos Alcaraz is in action today
AFP, Flashscore
There was a major shock at Indian Wells overnight with Novak Djokovic (36) bundled out by Luca Nardi (20) and, as we reach the last 16, the question is: What other shocks are in store?

21:11 CET - After Djokovic's stunning overnight defeat, another of the top male players has seen the door at Indian Wells as Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) has lost in straight sets 2-6, 4-6 to Jiri Lehecka (22).

20:25 CET - After having had her four-year doping ban cut to nine months, Simona Halep (32) is back on court in Miami. Read more about her return to action here.

19:10 CET - Today's play is underway, with Jasmine Paolini (28) serving first against Anastasia Potapova (22) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) serving first against Jiri Lehecka (22).

18:15 CET - After pulling out of Indian Wells just before the start of the tournament, Rafael Nadal (37) is now set to return to action in Monte Carlo next month.

Read the full story here

17:15 CET - Headlining the play tonight on the men's side is Carlos Alcaraz's (20) clash with Fabian Marozsan (24) at 21:00 CET before Alexander Zverev (26) faces Alex De Minaur (25) at 22:30 CET.

On the women's half, the best is coming late on with a clash of veterans Angelique Kerber (36) and Caroline Wozniacki (33) at 02:00 CET in the morning and Iga Swiatek (22) playing Yulia Putintseva (29) even later on, or earlier rather.

17:00 CET - Hello, and welcome to our coverage of the men's and women's action at Indian Wells. We've reached the last 16 players on each side which means we are well and truly at the business end of things now!

