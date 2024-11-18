Tennis Tracker: Linette playing Bronzetti in BJK Cup semis, Swiatek to face Paolini

Advertisement
Flashscore
Iga Swiatek's Poland are taking on Italy today in the BJK Cup
Iga Swiatek's Poland are taking on Italy today in the BJK CupReuters / Jon Nazca
The ATP Finals are behind us but there is still loads of interesting tennis this week with the BJK Cup finals ending and the Davis Cup finals getting started on Tuesday.

18:02 CET - The first set in Malaga has gone the way of Lucia Bronzetti (25), who edged it 6-4 in 43 minutes. The Italian lost her serve once but broke her opponent twice.

17:15 CET - The first semi-final match of the 2024 Billie Jean King Cup is underway, with Magda Linette (32) serving first. Follow the match point by point here.

16:18 CET - First on the agenda in Malaga this evening is a match between Magda Linette (32) of Poland and Lucia Bronzetti (25) of Italy. The two have only faced off once before, in a United Cup clash at the start of 2023 that Linette won in straight sets.

14:35 CET - The Davis Cup finals kick off tomorrow, also in Malaga, with a clash between hosts Spain and the Netherlands. Every tennis fan in the world will be hoping that Rafael Nadal (38) will be fit to take part in his farewell event!

Read a preview of the Davis Cup finals here.

14:20 CET - Hello and welcome to today's coverage of the tennis on Flashscore. Unfortunately, it's not the busiest day ahead of us but we do have an interesting clash coming up!

With the Davis Cup finals starting tomorrow, today will be all about the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga. This afternoon, the first semi-final gets started with Iga Swiatek's (23) Poland taking on Jasmine Paolini's (28) Italy for a place in the decider.

Once we know the matchups, we will report them here. The action is set to start at 17:00 CET.

Tomorrow, the other semi-final takes place with Great Britain taking on Slovakia.

