Tennis Tracker: Machac and Cerundolo in early action as Paris Masters gets underway

Four new tournaments get underway today, including the ATP Masters 1000 event in Paris with several players looking to book their spot in next month's season-ending Finals.

09:42 CET - There have been plenty of results this morning in Jiujiang, with seeds Arantxa Rus (33) and Kamilla Rakhimova (23) sealing their spots in the second round.

Meanwhile, in Hong Kong, ninth seed Bernarda Pera (29) and Priscilla Hon (26) have safely progressed after straight-set wins over Sara Saito (18) and Eudice Chong (28) respectively.

08:15 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!

It promises to be an intriguing day on the ATP Tour as the prestigious Paris Masters gets underway, with several of the world's best players vying for the final four spots at next month's ATP Finals in Turin.

Among those in contention, Stefanos Tsitsipas (26) and Tommy Paul (27) take to the court later this evening.

Elsewhere, on the WTA Tour, there are tournaments starting in Jiujiang, Hong Kong and Merida. As usual, we'll provide you with all the latest news and results.