Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Khachanov sail through in Dubai, Musetti knocked out

Today's the day that Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev (28) will try to begin to put his Melbourne heartbreak behind him, with the world number three one of many top players in action.

19:35 CET - Eighth seed Juame Munar (26) is through in Santiago after seeing off Bernabe Zapata Miralles (27) 6-4, 6-1.

18:57 CET - Our first result of the day from Austin's WTA event has come in with Emiliana Arango (23) beating Alycia Parks (23) 6-2, 6-3.

18:18 CET - Jakub Mensik's (18) dream ending to February has continued, with the Czech player following up his stunning run to the Doha final with a 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 victory over Borna Coric (27) in Dubai.

17:45 CET - Top seed and world number four Daniil Medvedev (28) was made to work hard for it, but the Russian eventually found his groove to reel off four straight games in the final set, securing a 6-3, 7-5 win over Alexander Shevechenko (23).

15:17 CET - Hot on the heels of those results is Karen Khachanov (25). The fourth seed made light work of lucky loser Luca van Assche (19), dispatching the Frenchman in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 to advance in Dubai

15:05 CET - Two more results from the UAE with mixed fortunes for two qualifiers. Christopher O'Connell (29) cruised past qualifier Maximilian Marterer (28) 6-2, 6-4, but Frenchman Arthur Cazaux (21) has shocked Lorenzo Musetti (21) - a top 30 ranked player in the world - 6-4, 7-6 to book his spot in the next round.

14:16 CET - Back to Dubai and fifth seed Ugo Humbert (25) has overcome fellow Frenchman Gael Monfils (37) 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 in 131 minutes to progress, whilst Jiri Lehecka (21) of the Czech Republic has seen off qualifier Marton Fucsovics (32) 6-4, 3-6, 7-5.

12:57 CET - A first result of the day to bring you from Dubai, and eighth seed Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) has booked his place in the next round after a 6-3, 4-6, 6-1 victory over Hungarian Fabian Marozsan (24).

08:34 CET - We have immediate news to bring you, with fourth seed Taylor Fritz (26) being knocked out in the first round in Acapulco, losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Matteo Arnaldi (23).

There have been upsets aplenty there overnight, with Tommy Paul (26) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) also losing.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!