Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Norrie in action on opening days of Halle and Queen's

Medvedev is looking for his first grass-court win of the season

The Wimbledon preparation ramps up this week with Halle, Queen's, the German Open and Rothesay Classic taking place. We'll bring you all the action from the opening days of the tournaments right here.

14:52 CET - Donna Vekic (26) has won the first match of the German Open, beating Varvara Gracheva (22) 6-3, 6-2 in Berlin.

Vekic vs Gracheva highlights Flashscore

A few thousand kilometres south of Berlin in Halle, Brandon Nakashima (21) has beaten Mikael Ymer (24) 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

14:12 CET - Wimbledon runner-up Nick Kyrgios (28) has pulled out of the Halle tournament in Germany due to an ongoing issue with his knee and the Australian said on Monday he wanted to give his body every chance to be ready for the grasscourt Grand Slam.

"Very unfortunate news. I won't be able to compete at Halle this year," Kyrgios said in a video released by the organisers of the tournament.

"I'm still dealing with a couple of things with my knee. Just trying to give myself the best opportunity to compete at Wimbledon. As you all know, that tournament means a lot to me and I just want to do everything right by my body."

Read the full story here.

11:50 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) was one of the top players of the clay-court season, winning titles in Barcelona and Madrid, but he's less fancied on grass.

Ahead of his Queen's opener tomorrow, the Spaniard has admitted that he needs to work on his movement on the surface, but is pleased with his preparation.

"I need to adapt my movement and shots on the grass, but I'm really happy with the practice I have had here," he said.

Read more here

10:57 CET - Matteo Berrettini (27) has won the last two editions of Queen's, but won't have a shot at becoming the first man in almost a decade to triumph three times in a row, with the Italian withdrawing this morning.

Read the story here

10:15 CET - Frances Tiafoe (25) won his first grass-court title in Stuttgart yesterday to move into the top 10 of the world rankings for the first time, and the achievement made him "super emotional."

"I'm a guy who shouldn't even really be here doing half the things he's doing, and now when you say his name, you can say he's top 10 in the world," he said.

Read the full story here

07:30 CET - One of the most exciting non-Grand Slam weeks on the tennis calendar is here, and it will begin with Daniil Medvedev (27), Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) and Cameron Norrie (27) all in action at Halle and Queen's respectively.