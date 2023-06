Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Norrie in action on opening days of Halle and Queens

Flashscore

Medvedev is looking for his first grass-court win of the season

The Wimbledon preparation ramps up this week with Halle, Queens, the German Open and Rothesay Classic taking place. We'll bring you all the action from the opening days of the tournaments right here.

07:30 CET - One of the most exciting non-Grand Slam weeks on the tennis calendar is here, and it will begin with Daniil Medvedev (27), Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) and Cameron Norrie (27) all in action at Halle and Queens respectively.