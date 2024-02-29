Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Rublev into Dubai semis, Pegula through in San Diego

Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Rublev into Dubai semis, Pegula through in San Diego
It’s another fascinating day on the tennis front, with plenty of big names taking to the court in Dubai, Acapulco, San Diego and Austin.

20:30 CET - Ugo Humbert (25) is the final man through to the semi-finals in Dubai after securing a mighty impressive 3-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 win over Hubert Hurkacz (27), saving three match points on his way to an epic victory.

18:19 CET - The third man through to the Dubai semi-finals is top seed Daniil Medvedev (27) after the Russian breezed past Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24) 6-2, 6-3.  

14:05 CET - There's been another unfortunate retirement in Dubai, with Andrey Rublev (26) through to the semi-finals after his opponent Sebastian Korda (23) was forced to pull out while trailing 6-4, 4-3

12:35 CET - Alexander Bublik (26) is the first man through to the Dubai semi-finals after his opponent Jiri Lehecka (22) retired while trailing 6-4, 4-1. The Kazakh will now move into the top 20 of the world rankings for the first time.

10:33 CET - Top-seeded Anhelina Kalinina (27) is through in Austin after easing past Camila Osorio (22) 6-1, 6-2 in just over an hour. 

09:20 CET - Over in San Diego, top seed Jessica Pegula (30) sealed her spot in the quarter-finals with a convincing 6-0, 6-4 victory over Jule Niemeier (24), while world number 13 Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) was beaten 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 by an inspired Katie Boulter (27). 

08:45 CET - There's plenty of overnight action to bring you up to date with, including comfortable wins for Holger Rune (20), Casper Ruud (25), Alex De Minaur (25) and Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) in Acapulco. 

There was, however, a shock in Mexico, with eighth seed Frances Tiafoe (26) defeated by Germany's Dominik Koepfer (29) 6-4, 5-7, 6-1.

08:40 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today’s tennis, with tournaments in Dubai, Acapulco, San Diego and Austin all approaching the business end of proceedings!

