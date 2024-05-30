Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Sabalenka first up on a jam-packed day at Roland Garros

The French Open is playing catch-up after rain brought proceedings grinding to a halt yesterday with over 50 singles matches on today's agenda, if the weather decides to start playing ball.

10:15 CET - It would be an understatement to say that we have a busy day ahead of us in Paris. Wet conditions yesterday meant that every match played on an outside court was pushed back to today, including those that had started, meaning there are over 50 singles clashes to get through today, so let's hope it stays dry!

The first big names to take to the court will be Daniil Medvedev (28), Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Paula Badosa (26), all of whom will get underway at 11:00 CET.

You can check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here.

09:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!