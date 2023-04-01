Tennis Tracker: Medvedev and Swiatek in action in Canada, Sinner facing Berrettini

Top players are taking to the court across Canada today with men's world number three Daniil Medvedev (27) returning to action in Toronto and women's world number one Iga Swiatek (22) doing so in Montreal.

11:41 CET - Marketa Vondrousova (24) is slowly adjusting to the pressure that accompanies Grand Slam success, and the Wimbledon champion said her immediate goal was to get through matches at this week's Canadian Open without succumbing to nerves.

10:53 CET - After winning her first match back yesterday, Caroline Wozniacki (33) said returning to elite-level tennis after more than three years out felt like riding a bike.

"When you play the important points or see an opening, you get really excited, and then you may not hit it as clean and you're like 'ah, I have to start from scratch in the rally'."

08:13 CET - Things didn't go well for those playing on home turf in Montreal either with former champion Bianca Andreescu (23) losing 6-3, 6-2 to Camila Giorgi (31).

07:57 CET - Overnight, third seed Casper Ruud (24) won 7-6, 6-4 against Jiri Lechecka (21) to move into the next round in Toronto.

Lehecka vs Ruud highlights Flashscore

There was a big upset shortly before that, with tenth seed and Canadian number one Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) losing 6-4, 6-4 to qualifier Max Purcell.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of a jam-packed day of tennis, with the Canadian Open entering its third day in Toronto and Montreal.