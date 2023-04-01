Tennis Tracker: Medvedev beats Hurkacz in brutal battle, Zheng moves into semis

It's the final day of quarter-finals at the Australian Open, and there are underdogs looking to continue their fairytale runs and top players looking to do what is expected of them as they all fight to reach the final four.

12:06 CET - The final quarter-final is a good one, with second seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) facing sixth seed Alexander Zverev (26). The two have played seven times in the past with Zverev winning four of those clashes including the most recent one. At the US Open though, Alcaraz won with ease. 

11:54 CET - For the first time, Chinese sensation Qinwen Zheng (21) is a Grand Slam semi-finalist! She's moved into the final four with a 6-7, 6-3, 6-1 win over Anna Kalinskaya (25).

09:31 CET - The final women's quarter-final has just started, with 12th seed Qinwen Zheng (21) taking on world number 75 Anna Kalinskaya (25).

08:00 CET - Medvedev has done it! The Russian has won the most brutal of battles, defeating Hurkacz 7-6, 2-6, 6-3, 5-7, 6-4 in just over four hours to move into the semis. He's physically exhausted, but will now have some time to recover. 

07:45 CET - Now, men's third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) is leading by a break in the final set of his clash with Hubert Hurkacz (26).

07:40 CET - One match has already been played in Melbourne, in which world number 93 Dayana Yastremska (23) became the first qualifier to make the semi-finals since 1978 with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Linda Noskova (19). 

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the last day of Australian Open quarter-finals!

