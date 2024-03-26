Tennis Tracker: Medvedev into Miami quarter-finals, Ruud and Sinner in action

Medvedev is fighting to defend his title
It's a huge day at the Miami Open with each of the 16 remaining men in action, battling it out to secure a place in the last eight, while the first two women's quarter-finals will also be taking place.

18:50 CET - Defending champion Daniil Medvedev (28) had to battle through a really tight first set, before eventually sealing a relatively comfortable 7-6(5), 6-0 victory over Dominik Koepfer (29).

17:39 CET - Tomas Machac (23) is the first man through to the quarter-finals, easing past Matteo Arnaldi (23) 6-3, 6-3.

15:55 CET - What a day we have ahead of us, with the majority of the world's best men's players in action along with four of the final eight women standing.

It all begins in five minutes with a clash between exciting young talents Matteo Arnaldi (23) and Tomas Machac (23), and is then non-stop until the early hours. Our kind of day.

14:43 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's Miami Open action!

