Tennis Tracker: Medvedev loses to Mannarino while Fritz beats Karatsev, Kalinina stunned

A number of tennis' biggest names will begin their grass-court seasons today with Daniil Medvedev (27), Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) and Taylor Fritz (25) all taking to the court. Stay tuned to the Tennis Tracker throughout the day for results, highlights and more.

16:35 CET - Harriet Dart (26) has upset fifth seed Anhelina Kalinina (26) 6-0, 7-5 in Nottingham to book a quarter-final spot.

15:12 CET - In his first grass-court game of the year, world number eight Taylor Fritz (25) has beaten Aslan Karatsev (29) 7-6, 6-3 in Stuttgart.

14:50 CET - There's been an upset in Den Bosch, with top seed Daniil Medvedev (27) being knocked out by Adrian Mannarino (34), losing 4-6, 6-4, 6-2.

14:28 CET - Fourth seed Ekaterina Alexandrova (28) has beaten Kimberly Birrell (25) in Den Bosch, winning 6-4, 7-6.

13:20 CET - The first matches of the day have finished, with Tallon Griekspoor (26) beating Alexei Popyrin (23) and Emina Bektas (30) knocking out Sachia Vickery (28) at Hertogenbosch, and Martin Fucsovics (31) winning against Wu Yibing (23) in Stuttgart.

11:37 CET - Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez (41), who will retire this season after 25 years on the ATP Tour, has been appointed tournament director of the Davis Cup Finals.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis; we'll bring you updates from games in Stuttgart, Den Bosch and Nottingham and all the latest news.