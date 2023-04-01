Tennis Tracker: Medvedev & Pegula into second round, Garcia the latest top seed to tumble

Jessica Pegula is into the second round

Some big names were knocked out on the first day of the US Open and Caroline Garcia (29) followed them on day two. Men's top seed Carlos Alcaraz (20) will be out to ensure he doesn't follow suit as he begins his title defence.

23:10 CET - World number 14 Daria Kasatkina (26) has come back to end Alycia Parks’ (22) run at the US Open in the first round. The match finished 2-6, 6-4, 6-2.

22:27 CET - Elina Svitolina (28) breezed into the second round at Flushing Meadows after beating Anna-Lena Friedsam (29) 6-3, 6-1.

On the men’s side, qualifier Yu Hsiou Hsu (24) upset Thanasi Kokkinakis (27) after a lengthy match that ended 6-3, 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

21:58 CET - Take a listen to Daniil Medvedev's (27) post-match comments after his crushing victory over Attila Balazs (34) below.

21:20 CET - Women’s third seed Jessica Pegula (29) has made relatively light work of her opening match, beating Camila Giorgi (31) 6-2, 6-2.

20:55 CET - In another first-round shock, seventh seed Caroline Garcia (29) has been dumped out by China's Yafan Wang (29), losing 6-4, 6-1.

Meanwhile, Wimbledon champion and ninth seed Marketa Vondrousova (24) has won her opening match in New York against Na-Lae Han (31) 6-3, 6-0.

On the men’s side, Cameron Norrie (28) started strongly, defeating Alexander Shevchenko (22) 6-3, 6-2, 6-2.

19:24 CET - 2020 runner-up Alexander Zverev (26) has beaten Aleksandar Vukic (27) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4, 2021 champion Daniil Medvedev (27) has crushed Attila Balazs (34) 6-1, 6-1, 6-0 and 2019 semi-finalist Matteo Berrettini (27) has won 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 against Ugo Humbert (25).

Medvedev - Balazs key match stats Flashscore

19:20 CET - Wimbledon runner-up Ons Jabeur (29) is through. She's beaten Camila Osorio (21) 7-5, 7-6.

Jabeur vs Osorio stats Flashscore

18:56 CET - One of the big shocks on day one of the US Open was eighth seed Maria Sakkari (28) being dumped out at the first hurdle by Rebeka Masarova (24).

In case you missed it, you can watch the extended highlights below!

18:52 CET - 14th seed Liudmila Samsonova (24) has beaten Claire Liu (23) 7-6(3), 6-3 to move into the second round at Flushing Meadows.

18:30 CET - Katie Boulter (27) has also qualified for the second round after beating Diane Parry (20) 6-4, 6-0.

18:20 CET - Czech teen Linda Noskova (18) has cruised past Madison Brengle (33) and into the second round at the US Open, winning 6-2, 6-1 in under an hour.

16:15 CET - We are less than an hour from the start of day two at Flushing Meadows and if yesterday was anything to go by, it promises to be another thrilling day!

The likes of Carlos Alcaraz (20), Jannik Sinner (22), Jessica Pegula (29) and Aryna Sabalenka (25) are all taking to the famous New York courts and we will have all the major results right here on the Tennis Tracker throughout!

You can check out the full men's draw here and women's here.

10:01 CET - In action at Flushing Meadows today: defending champion Carlos Alcaraz (20), Jannik Sinner (22), Andy Murray (36), Marketa Vondrousova (24), Jessica Pegula (29) and Aryna Sabalenka (25). It's set to be another busy day.

09:55 CET - We have some reaction for you from some of the contests last night. Elena Rybakina (24) said that she is feeling fully ready after suffering from some fitness and injury issues over the last few weeks, Maria Sakkari (28) is contemplating taking a break from tennis after a tough 2023, while Coco Gauff (19) was far from happy with the officiating during her fiery clash with Laura Siegemund (35).

08:14 CET - One of the standout draws of the first round was the clash between Stefanos Tsitsipas (25) and Milos Raonic (32), but the Canadian wasn't able to cause his opponent the problems that many expected him to, losing 6-2, 6-3, 6-4 to the seventh seed.

08:06 CET - Coco Gauff (19) also advanced but things weren't so comfortable for her, with the sixth seed having to come from behind to beat Laura Siegemund (35) 2-6, 6-2, 6-4.

07:59 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) made the ideal start to his tournament, winning 6-0, 6-2, 6-3 against Alexandre Muller (26).

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the second day of the US Open. First things first, let's catch you up on what happened overnight in New York...