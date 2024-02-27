Tennis Tracker: Medvedev playing first match since Aus Open, Fritz suffers shock defeat

Today's the day that Australian Open runner-up Daniil Medvedev (28) will try to begin to put his Melbourne heartbreak behind him, with the world number three one of many top players in action.

09:26 CET - To catch up on everything that happened on the men's tour yesterday and overnight, click here, and you can find our WTA roundup here.

08:34 CET - We have immediate news to bring you, with fourth seed Taylor Fritz (26) being knocked out in the first round in Acapulco, losing 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to Matteo Arnaldi (23).

There have been upsets aplenty there overnight, with Tommy Paul (26) and Felix Auger-Aliassime (23) also losing.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's live coverage of today's tennis!