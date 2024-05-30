Tennis Tracker: Medvedev & Sabalenka ease through at French Open, Djokovic underway

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Medvedev & Sabalenka ease through at French Open, Djokovic underway

Tennis Tracker: Medvedev & Sabalenka ease through at French Open, Djokovic underway

Sabalenka is the number two seed in Paris
Sabalenka is the number two seed in Paris AFP, Flashscore
The French Open is playing catch-up after rain brought proceedings grinding to a halt yesterday with over 50 singles matches on today's agenda, if the weather decides to start playing ball.

15:35 CET - Elina Svitolina (29) has moved into round three, disappointing the home crowd by defeating French player Diane Parry (21) 6-4, 7-6

Rain has once again halted play on the outdoor courts, with just 11 of the 68 scheduled matches completed thus far. 

14:05 CET - Yulia Putintseva (29) has been bundled out of the French Open by Paula Badosa (26), who came back to win 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in their second-round meeting.

Badosa will next face second-seed Aryna Sabalenka (26).

13:49 CET - The results are coming in thick and fast now. Women's number four Elena Rybakina (24) has won 6-3, 6-4 against Arantxa Rus (33), while 18th seed Marta Kostyuk (21) has been beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Donna Vekic (27).

13:40 CET - Men's tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) has beaten the dangerous Fabian Marozsan (24) in just one hour and 40 minutes, prevailing 6-0, 6-3, 6-4

13:16 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) has eased into the third round with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Moyuka Uchijima (22). She's looking like a real threat to favourite Iga Swiatek (22).

12:15 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) is through to the third round after his second-round opponent Miomir Kecmanovic retired hurt on the brink of defeat. Medvedev was leading 6-1, 5-0.

Elsewhere, more rain has hit Paris forcing most of the many ongoing matches to be interrupted.

Follow the men's action here and the women's here.

10:15 CET - It would be an understatement to say that we have a busy day ahead of us in Paris. Wet conditions yesterday meant that every match played on an outside court was pushed back to today, including those that had started, meaning there are over 50 singles clashes to get through today, so let's hope it stays dry!

The first big names to take to the court will be Daniil Medvedev (28), Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Paula Badosa (26), all of whom will get underway at 11:00 CET.

You can check out the full men's schedule here and the women's schedule here

09:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennisFrench Open
Tennis
French Open vows to crack down on unruly fan behaviour, bans alcohol in stands
Second seed Sabalenka eases past qualifier Uchijima in French Open second round
Updated
OPINION: College tennis is more than a pathway to the tour, it's the best education
Recovered Rybakina ready to let her game do the talking at French Open
Swiatek 'didn't believe' comeback win over Osaka was possible
Coco Gauff cruises past Tamara Zidansek to reach French Open third round
Updated
Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'
Defending champion Swiatek survives almighty scare to pip Osaka in French Open thriller
Updated
Ons Jabeur: French Open needs to 'try more' to boost women's prime time tennis
Most Read
The Netherlands announce their final 26-man squad for Euro 2024
Olympiacos edge Fiorentina in extra time to win Europa Conference League final
Naomi Osaka in tears after epic Iga Swiatek defeat but admits: 'I've felt worse'
Bayern Munich announce the appointment of Vincent Kompany on three-year deal

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings