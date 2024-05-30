Tennis Tracker: Medvedev & Sabalenka ease through at French Open, Djokovic underway

Sabalenka is the number two seed in Paris

The French Open is playing catch-up after rain brought proceedings grinding to a halt yesterday with over 50 singles matches on today's agenda, if the weather decides to start playing ball.

15:35 CET - Elina Svitolina (29) has moved into round three, disappointing the home crowd by defeating French player Diane Parry (21) 6-4, 7-6.

Rain has once again halted play on the outdoor courts, with just 11 of the 68 scheduled matches completed thus far.

14:05 CET - Yulia Putintseva (29) has been bundled out of the French Open by Paula Badosa (26), who came back to win 4-6, 6-1, 7-5 in their second-round meeting.

Badosa will next face second-seed Aryna Sabalenka (26).

13:49 CET - The results are coming in thick and fast now. Women's number four Elena Rybakina (24) has won 6-3, 6-4 against Arantxa Rus (33), while 18th seed Marta Kostyuk (21) has been beaten 7-5, 6-4 by Donna Vekic (27).

13:40 CET - Men's tenth seed Grigor Dimitrov (33) has beaten the dangerous Fabian Marozsan (24) in just one hour and 40 minutes, prevailing 6-0, 6-3, 6-4.

13:16 CET - Second seed Aryna Sabalenka (26) has eased into the third round with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Moyuka Uchijima (22). She's looking like a real threat to favourite Iga Swiatek (22).

12:15 CET - Daniil Medvedev (28) is through to the third round after his second-round opponent Miomir Kecmanovic retired hurt on the brink of defeat. Medvedev was leading 6-1, 5-0.

Elsewhere, more rain has hit Paris forcing most of the many ongoing matches to be interrupted.

10:15 CET - It would be an understatement to say that we have a busy day ahead of us in Paris. Wet conditions yesterday meant that every match played on an outside court was pushed back to today, including those that had started, meaning there are over 50 singles clashes to get through today, so let's hope it stays dry!

The first big names to take to the court will be Daniil Medvedev (28), Grigor Dimitrov (33) and Paula Badosa (26), all of whom will get underway at 11:00 CET.

09:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's French Open action!