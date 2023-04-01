Tennis Tracker: Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Fritz playing their first grass matches of 2023

A number of tennis' biggest names will begin their grass-court seasons today with Daniil Medvedev (27), Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) and Taylor Fritz (25) all taking to the court. Stay tuned to the Tennis Tracker throughout the day for results, highlights and more.

11:37 CET - Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez (41), who will retire this season after 25 years on the ATP Tour, has been appointed tournament director of the Davis Cup Finals.

Read all about it here

11:25 CET - Play is underway across the grass-court tournaments around Europe. You can take a look at the schedule of matches at the men's tournament in Den Bosch here and Stuttgart here.

Check out the ladies' program in the Netherlands here and Nottingham here.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis; we'll bring you updates from games in Stuttgart, Den Bosch and Nottingham and all the latest news.