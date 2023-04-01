Tennis Tracker: Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Fritz playing their first grass matches of 2023

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Fritz playing their first grass matches of 2023
Tennis Tracker: Medvedev, Tsitsipas and Fritz playing their first grass matches of 2023
Medvedev is starting his grass-court campaign today
Medvedev is starting his grass-court campaign today
Reuters
A number of tennis' biggest names will begin their grass-court seasons today with Daniil Medvedev (27), Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) and Taylor Fritz (25) all taking to the court. Stay tuned to the Tennis Tracker throughout the day for results, highlights and more.

11:37 CET -  Spanish veteran Feliciano Lopez (41), who will retire this season after 25 years on the ATP Tour, has been appointed tournament director of the Davis Cup Finals.

Read all about it here

11:25 CET - Play is underway across the grass-court tournaments around Europe. You can take a look at the schedule of matches at the men's tournament in Den Bosch here and Stuttgart here.

Check out the ladies' program in the Netherlands here and Nottingham here.

07:45 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis; we'll bring you updates from games in Stuttgart, Den Bosch and Nottingham and all the latest news. 

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Top seed Sakkari sent home from Nottingham, Tiafoe and Sinner winners
Tennis Tracker: Haddad Maia suffers shock early defeat, Kyrgios' return ends in bitter disappointment
Tennis Tracker: Berrettini beaten on return as grass-court season gets underway
Show more
Tennis
ATP roundup: Sinner reaches quarters in Netherlands, Tiafoe and Hurkacz win in Stuttgart
Wimbledon prize money increased by 11.2% to record £44.7 million
Nick Kyrgios reveals admission to psychiatric hospital after 2019 Wimbledon loss
Venus Williams loses to Swiss teen on return from five-month injury layoff
Nick Kyrgios vents over missing towels in Stuttgart first round loss to Wu Yibing
Happy return for Milos Raonic after two-year heartbreak as he defeats Kecmanovic
Djokovic returns to world number one, Nadal out of top 100
Novak Djokovic and Iga Swiatek lead ten highlights from a memorable French Open
The 2023 women's French Open in numbers: Swiatek fast becoming one of the greats
Beatriz Haddad Maia becomes first Brazilian player to reach WTA top 10
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: West Ham reject Arsenal bid for Rice, Newcastle want Barella
Nations League finals a considerable achievement for Croatia, says coach Dalic
Trio of club cup final appearances a boost for Italy, says Roberto Mancini
I did not ask to be sold to Real Madrid, says Mbappe after confirming PSG exit