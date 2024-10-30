Tennis Tracker: Medvedev upset by Popyrin in Paris, Dimitrov edges Etcheverry

Popyrin beat Berrettini in the first round before downing Medvedev

The Paris Masters continue today with a number of the world's best players beginning their campaign as they look to secure a spot in the ATP Finals and end their seasons on a high.

14:10 CET - Moving over to Jiujiang, in the day's final clash there, Mananchaya Sawangkaew (22) has defeated world number 988 Zheng Saisai (30) 6-4, 1-6, 7-6 to advance to the quarter-finals.

Catch up on all the results from Jiujiang here.

13:58 CET - In the final match of the day in Hong Kong, top seed Diana Shnaider (20) has cruised past Priscilla Hon (26) 6-4, 6-1 to book a quarter-final berth.

Catch up on all the results from Hong Kong here.

13:54 CET - Grigor Dimitrov (33) has battled past Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) 6-7, 6-3, 7-5 to book his spot in the third round in Paris.

13:46 CET - We have our first big upset of the day with fourth seed Daniil Medvedev (28) losing 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 to Alexei Popyrin (25) in the second round at the Paris Masters.

Earlier, Arthur Rinderknech (29) edged Alex Michelsen (20) 7-6, 7-6 to also advance to the third round.

12:59 CET - Second seed Katie Boulter (28) has beaten Xiyu Wang (23) 7-6, 6-4 to move into the quarter-finals in Hong Kong.

10:54 CET - Sixth seed Yue Yuan (26) has advanced in Hong Kong with a 4-6, 7-5, 6-2 win over Nao Hibino (29) of Japan.

08:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!

The WTA action for the day is already well underway in Asia with top seed Marie Bouzkova (26) winning in Jiujiang and ninth seed Bernarda Pera (29) advancing in Hong Kong, where world number 29 Katie Boulter (28) will take to court imminently.

Play in Paris will begin at around 11:00 CET and start in style with Grigor Dimitrov (33) facing Tomas Martin Etcheverry (25) and Daniil Medvedev (28) taking on Alexei Popyrin (25).