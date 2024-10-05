Advertisement
  3. Tennis Tracker: Muchova beats Zheng to reach Beijing final, Djokovic makes return

Updated
Muchova is into the Beijing final
Muchova is into the Beijing finalFlashscore / JADE GAO / AFP
It's semi-final day at the WTA 1000 event in Beijing while several of the heavy hitters enter the ATP tournament in Shanghai.

14:02 CET - Karolina Muchova (28) has continued her brilliant run of form, sweeping aside fifth seed Qinwen Zheng (21) 6-3, 6-4 to reach the final in Beijing.

11:36 CET - Coco Gauff (20) has once again shown her powers of recovery after battling back from a set down to outlast Paula Badosa (26) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 in the first Beijing semi-final.

It's a ninth career final for the American fourth seed and her second at a WTA 1000 event.

10:52 CET - Alexei Popyrin (25) and Jiri Lehecka (22) have booked their spots in the next round at the ATP 1000 event in Shanghai after straight-set wins over Miomir Kecmanovic (25) and Jaume Munar (27) respectively.

09:45 CET - Top seed Jannik Sinner (23) is safely through to the third round in Shanghai after a convincing 6-1, 6-4 victory over Taro Daniel (31).

It was a different tale for sixth seed Andrey Rublev (26) though, with the Russian falling to a disappointing 6-7(7), 6-4, 6-3 defeat against Jakub Mensik (19).

09:22 CET - Fresh from his title at Beijing earlier in the week, Carlos Alcaraz (21) has made a winning start in Shanghai, coasting past Juncheng Shang (19) 6-2, 6-2.

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis!

