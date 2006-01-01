Tennis Tracker: Muchova in US Open action, Draper & De Minaur tussle for maiden semi spot

The final semi-final spots are up for grabs in the US Open today, and with the draw wide open, a number of players have the opportunity to cross uncharted territory.

18:53 CET - What a first set from Karolina Muchova (28)! She's cruised to a 6-1 lead over Beatriz Haddad Maia (28) and is within touching distance of a second US Open semi-final in two years.

18:35 CET - Play is underway in New York, and just 25 minutes in, an imperious Karolina Muchova (28) is 4-0 up against Beatriz Haddad Maia (28).

Follow the match here.

16:00 CET - Welcome back to the Tennis Tracker! Today, the last quarter-finals at this year's US Open are set to take place, with just four more semi spots up for grabs.

Up first, Karolina Muchova (28) looks to continue her stunning form at this year's tournament and comes up against Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia (28).

That is swiftly followed by the clash between Jack Draper (22) and Alex De Minaur (25). A huge opportunity is on the horizon for both players, as they sit on the verge of their first-ever Grand Slam semi-final.

In the evening session, world No.1 Iga Swiatek (23) takes on Jessica Pegula (30) in what should be a great clash, before Jannik Sinner (23( and Daniil Medvedev (28) face off in a real heavyweight clash - a potential final before the final?