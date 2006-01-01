The fourth round at the US Open has arrived, with the draw wide open on both the men's and women's sides after a number of shock results in the tournament.

22:05 CET - Danill Medvedev (28) has lost just four games in his round four match as he cruised past Nuno Borges (27) in a 6-0, 6-1, 6-3 demolition.

That came after all fourth round matches at the US Open were briefly stopped due to a fire alarm in the building housing the technical booth where they operate Hawkeye - the electronic line calling system.

20:35 CET - That was the best we have seen of Jack Draper (22) at the US Open and possibly the most complete performance of the Brit's fledgling career. Draper was on top from the off and was too hot to handle for the also-talented Tomas Machac (23) as he won 6-3, 6-1, 6-2. Statement win for Draper.

19:40 CET - Jessica Pegula's (30) impressive home tournament has carried on this evening with a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win against Diana Shnaider (20) as the world number six books her place in the quarter-finals.

18:22 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) is out of the US Open! The world number five is stunned in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 by Czechia's Karolina Muchova (28) who makes her second consecutive US Open quarter-final.

16:00 CET - Hello and good afternoon - welcome back to all things US Open. As the tournament reaches the second week, the competition heats up and the grand prize is in closer proximity for those with ambitions of achieving greatness.

The highlight from the day session on the men's side comes from someone who has tasted success here - Danill Medvedev (28). The Russian world number five must fancy his chances after seeing Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic (39) crumble in hardly believable fashion. He takes on Nuno Borges (27) at around 19:30 CET.

Over on the women's side, Jasmine Paolini (28) is the standout player in action during the day session as she looks to continue her fine 2024 season with a win against Karolina Muchova (28) in the first match of the day at 17:00 CET.

And the fun doesn't end there. Tonight we have two giants in action.

The US Open is Jannik Sinner's (23) to lose after the shock exits to his two main rivals. There may still be some controversy hanging over him and his form hadn't been exemplary leading up to this tournament.

However, the world number one has grown into this US Open and he now looks very much the man to beat. In his way later on will be the small matter of Tommy Paul (27) who holds the hopes of a host nation on his shoulders.

On the women's side - world number one Iga Swiatek (23) has also grown into the US Open and will be hard to beat when she faces Liudmila Samsonova (25) tonight.