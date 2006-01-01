Advertisement
  3. Tennis Tracker: Muchova knocks Paolini out of US Open, Sinner and Swiatek to come

Jessica Pegula of USA in action during the Women Singles Round of 16 match against Diana Shnaider of Russia
The fourth round at the US Open has arrived, with the draw wide open on both the men's and women's sides after a number of shock results in the tournament.

18:22 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28) is out of the US Open! The world number five is stunned in straight sets 6-3, 6-3 by Czechia's Karolina Muchova (28) who makes her second consecutive US Open quarter-final.

16:00 CET - Hello and good afternoon - welcome back to all things US Open. As the tournament reaches the second week, the competition heats up and the grand prize is in closer proximity for those with ambitions of achieving greatness. 

The highlight from the day session on the men's side comes from someone who has tasted success here - Danill Medvedev (28). The Russian world number five must fancy his chances after seeing Carlos Alcaraz (21) and Novak Djokovic (39) crumble in hardly believable fashion. He takes on Nuno Borges (27) at around 19:30 CET.

Over on the women's side, Jasmine Paolini (28) is the standout player in action during the day session as she looks to continue her fine 2024 season with a win against Karolina Muchova (28) in the first match of the day at 17:00 CET. 

And the fun doesn't end there. Tonight we have two giants in action.

The US Open is Jannik Sinner's (23) to lose after the shock exits to his two main rivals. There may still be some controversy hanging over him and his form hadn't been exemplary leading up to this tournament.

However, the world number one has grown into this US Open and he now looks very much the man to beat. In his way later on will be the small matter of Tommy Paul (27) who holds the hopes of a host nation on his shoulders. 

On the women's side - world number one Iga Swiatek (23) has also grown into the US Open and will be hard to beat when she faces Liudmila Samsonova (25) tonight.

