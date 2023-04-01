Tennis Tracker: Murray and Djokovic win Davis Cup clashes, Norrie loses to Wawrinka

19:40 CET - Stan Wawrinka (38) has levelled up the tie between Switzerland and Great Britain, beating Cameron Norrie (28) 7-5, 6-4.
18:58 CET - In his first match since winning the US Open, Novak Djokovic (36) has won 6-3, 6-4 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24), securing victory for Serbia in their tie against Spain in the process.
17:27 CET - Great Britain have won the first match of their Davis Cup tie with Switzerland courtesy of Andy Murray (36), who has won 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 against Leandro Riedi (21).
Novak Djokovic (36) is now on court playing against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24).
15:22 CET - Chinese players Wang Xinyu (21) and Lin Zhu (29) are the only remaining seeds in Osaka after beating Yulia Putinsteva (28) and Elizabeth Mandlik (22) respectively.
Ashlyn Krueger (19) has also made it through to the semi-finals along with Mai Hontama (24).
08:28 CET - In perhaps the biggest shock we've had in San Diego, third seed Maria Sakkari (28) was then beaten 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 by qualifier Emma Navarro (22).
As a result, fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova (27), who beat Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) 6-4, 6-3 is the only non-American in the semis.
07:40 CET - Fellow American Sofia Kenin (24) also made it through, beating Anastasia Potapova (22) 6-2, 6-3 in 78 minutes.
07:34 CET - Danielle Collins (29) upset the odds to down second seed Caroline Garcia (29) in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 and advance into the final four.
07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which we'll begin by catching you on what happened overnight...