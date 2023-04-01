Tennis Tracker: Murray and Djokovic win Davis Cup clashes, Norrie loses to Wawrinka

It's crunch time in San Diego, with the semi-finals of the WTA tournament today taking place, and the pressure is ramping up for Davis Cup teams too with many needing to win their ties to avoid being knocked out including host nation Spain, who are facing a Serbia team that are adding Novak Djokovic (36) to their ranks. We'll keep you up to date with everything here.

19:40 CET - Stan Wawrinka (38) has levelled up the tie between Switzerland and Great Britain, beating Cameron Norrie (28) 7-5, 6-4.

Keep up with all the matches here

18:58 CET - In his first match since winning the US Open, Novak Djokovic (36) has won 6-3, 6-4 against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24), securing victory for Serbia in their tie against Spain in the process. 

17:27 CET - Great Britain have won the first match of their Davis Cup tie with Switzerland courtesy of Andy Murray (36), who has won 6-7, 6-4, 6-4 against Leandro Riedi (21).

Novak Djokovic (36) is now on court playing against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (24).

15:22 CET - Chinese players Wang Xinyu (21) and Lin Zhu (29) are the only remaining seeds in Osaka after beating Yulia Putinsteva (28) and Elizabeth Mandlik (22) respectively. 

Ashlyn Krueger (19) has also made it through to the semi-finals along with Mai Hontama (24).

08:28 CET - In perhaps the biggest shock we've had in San Diego, third seed Maria Sakkari (28) was then beaten 6-4, 0-6, 7-6 by qualifier Emma Navarro (22).

Sakkari vs Navarro highlights
Flashscore
Navarro interview
Flashscore

As a result, fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova (27), who beat Beatriz Haddad Maia (27) 6-4, 6-3 is the only non-American in the semis.

Read more here 

Haddad Maia vs Krejcikova highlights
Flashscore
Krejcikova interview
Flashscore

07:40 CET - Fellow American Sofia Kenin (24) also made it through, beating Anastasia Potapova (22) 6-2, 6-3 in 78 minutes. 

Potapova vs Kenin highlights
Flashscore
Kenin interview
Flashscore

07:34 CET -  Danielle Collins (29) upset the odds to down second seed Caroline Garcia (29) in straight sets 6-2, 6-3 and advance into the final four. 

Collins vs Garcia highlights
Flashscore
Collins interview
Flashscore

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which we'll begin by catching you on what happened overnight... 

Tennis
