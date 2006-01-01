Tennis Tracker: Murray and Nadal in Olympic doubles action, Gauff taking on Vekic

Gauff is going for gold in Paris

Their hopes of winning a singles medal may be over, but Andy Murray (37) and Rafael Nadal (38) will today both fight to stay alive in the doubles. On the women's side meanwhile, top seeds Iga Swiatek (23) and Coco Gauff (20) are both in action.

11:50 CET - There is plenty to look forward to today at Roland Garros today with the highlights coming in the men's doubles with both Andy Murray (37) and Rafael Nadal (38) in action.

Spain's Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz (21) play their second-round match at 15:00 CET against Tallon Griekspoor (28) and Wesley Koolhof (35) of the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Britons Murray and Daniel Evans (34) face Belgium's Sander Gille (33) and Joran Vliegen (31) at 16:30 CET.

In the women's singles, the third round gets going today with top seed Iga Swiatek (23) closing out the action in the evening.

The men's singles will get underway in just a few minutes with Talyor Fritz (26) of the USA taking on Britain's Jack Draper (22) at midday.

08:51 CET - Before we turn our attention to the Paris Olympics, we have some news from the Washington Open to bring you, with Emma Raducanu (21) beating Elise Mertens (28) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the early hours of the morning.

08:04 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!