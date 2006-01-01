Tennis Tracker: Murray and Nadal in Olympic doubles action, Vekic stuns Gauff

Gauff is going for gold in Paris

Their hopes of winning a singles medal may be over, but Andy Murray (37) and Rafael Nadal (38) will today both fight to stay alive in the doubles. On the women's side meanwhile, top seeds Iga Swiatek (23) and Coco Gauff (20) are both in action.

17:15 CET - Jasmine Paolini (28), the runner-up at the last two grand slams, has lost 7-5, 3-6, 7-5 to Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29) in Paris.

16:37 CET - Three-time grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka (39) has lost his last chance to win an Olympic singles gold, losing 6-4, 7-5 to Australia's Alexei Popyrin (24).

Ninth seed Tommy Paul (27) of the USA has marched on, winning 6-3, 6-1 against Czech player Jakub Mensik (18).

16:13 CET - Reigning Olympic champion Alexander Zverev (27) remains in with a chance of defending his title thanks to a 6-3, 7-5 win over Tomas Machac (23) of the Czech Republic.

15:35 CET - Sixth seed Qinwen Zheng (21), of China, has survived by the skin of her teeth in Paris, saving a match point in the second set on her way to a 6-7, 7-6, 6-1 victory over the USA's Emma Navarro (23).

14:29 CET - American duo Taylor Fritz (26) and Danielle Collins (30) have both won their singles clashes, moving into the last 16 and quarter-finals of the Olympics respectively.

14:18 CET - Coco Gauff (21) is out of the Olympics! The American was defeated in straight sets by the supreme and in-form Donna Vekic (28) 6-7(6), 2-6. Gauff will now have to focus on the doubles if she wants a medal. Vekic on the other hand, is playing some of her best tennis at the moment, and simply outclassed her opponent today.

13:39 CET - In her final tennis tournament before retirement, Angelique Kerber (36) is showing just why she is a three-time Grand Slam champion and Olympic silver medalist, reaching the quarter-finals after beating Leylah Fernandez (21) 6-4, 6-3 in impressive fashion.

11:50 CET - There is plenty to look forward to today at Roland Garros today with the highlights coming in the men's doubles with both Andy Murray (37) and Rafael Nadal (38) in action.

Spain's Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz (21) play their second-round match at 15:00 CET against Tallon Griekspoor (28) and Wesley Koolhof (35) of the Netherlands. Meanwhile, Britons Murray and Daniel Evans (34) face Belgium's Sander Gille (33) and Joran Vliegen (31) at 16:30 CET.

Follow the men's doubles here.

In the women's singles, the third round gets going today with top seed Iga Swiatek (23) closing out the action in the evening.

Follow the women's singles here.

The men's singles will get underway in just a few minutes with Talyor Fritz (26) of the USA taking on Britain's Jack Draper (22) at midday.

Follow the men's singles here.

08:51 CET - Before we turn our attention to the Paris Olympics, we have some news from the Washington Open to bring you, with Emma Raducanu (21) beating Elise Mertens (28) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in the early hours of the morning.

08:04 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!