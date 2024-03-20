Tennis Tracker: Murray beats Berrettini and Vekic downs Pliskova in Miami

Andy Murray is through to the second round in Miami

After the women's side of the draw got underway on Tuesday, the Miami Open hit full stride today with the ATP action getting started.

23:55 CET - That’s all from us tonight on the Tennis Tracker but the action isn’t over in Miami with matches on both men’s and women’s sides ongoing. The pick of the bunch sees Naomi Osaka (26) clash with Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23).

23:40 CET - Donna Vekic (27) has beaten Karolina Pliskova (31) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to advance to the second round on the women’s side in Miami.

23:12 CET - Veteran Andy Murray (36) has come back to beat Matteo Berrettini (27) to progress to the second round in Miami with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

21:50 CET - A few more first-round matches have come and gone in Miami with Shelby Rogers (31) beating Linda Fruhvirtova (18) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 while on the men’s side, Jack Draper (22) downing Taro Daniel (31) 6-3, 6-2.

20:27 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) could become just the second woman to win a second Sunshine Double at the Miami Open. You can read about her chances here.

Meanwhile, play has just started between Andy Murray (36) and Matteo Berrettini (27). Follow the match here.

19:49 CET - Denis Shapovalov (24) has advanced with a 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 win over Luciano Darderi (22), while Danielle Collins (30) has beaten Bernarda Pera (29) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

18:11 CET - The first results of the day are coming in.

The first men's match of the year has gone the way of exciting French talent Luca van Assche (19), who has beaten Pavel Kotov (25) 6-3, 7-5.

On the women's side, Sloane Stephens (31) has won 6-2, 6-3 to knock out Angelique Kerber (36).

15:10 CET - With less than an hour until things get underway in Miami, let's take a look at what's to come today.

The first standout clash comes at 17:00 CET, when former US Open champion Sloane Stephens (31) will face three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber (36).

Three hours after that, Matteo Berrettini (27) will play his first ATP Tour match since the US Open when he goes up against Andy Murray (36) in the highest-profile first-round clash.

12:31 CET - The tennis world has been shaken in the past few days by the tragic news that Aryna Sabalenka's (25) partner, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away.

The world number two hasn't commented yet but does still intend to play in Miami this week according to organisers.

12:27 CET - Today's action will get underway at 16:00 CET, with first-round matches on both the men's and women's sides of the draw being played.

12:05 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the second day of the Miami Open.