Tennis Tracker: Murray beats Berrettini and Vekic downs Pliskova in Miami

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Murray beats Berrettini and Vekic downs Pliskova in Miami
Tennis Tracker: Murray beats Berrettini and Vekic downs Pliskova in Miami
Andy Murray is through to the second round in Miami
Andy Murray is through to the second round in Miami
AFP, Flashscore
After the women's side of the draw got underway on Tuesday, the Miami Open hit full stride today with the ATP action getting started.

23:55 CET - That’s all from us tonight on the Tennis Tracker but the action isn’t over in Miami with matches on both men’s and women’s sides ongoing. The pick of the bunch sees Naomi Osaka (26) clash with Elisabetta Cocciaretto (23).

Tune in again in the morning for a full roundup of all the major results!

23:40 CET - Donna Vekic (27) has beaten Karolina Pliskova (31) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2 to advance to the second round on the women’s side in Miami.

23:12 CET - Veteran Andy Murray (36) has come back to beat Matteo Berrettini (27) to progress to the second round in Miami with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win.

21:50 CET - A few more first-round matches have come and gone in Miami with Shelby Rogers (31) beating Linda Fruhvirtova (18) 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 while on the men’s side, Jack Draper (22) downing Taro Daniel (31) 6-3, 6-2.

Follow the women’s action here and the men’s here.

20:27 CET - Iga Swiatek (22) could become just the second woman to win a second Sunshine Double at the Miami Open. You can read about her chances here.

Meanwhile, play has just started between Andy Murray (36) and Matteo Berrettini (27). Follow the match here.

19:49 CET - Denis Shapovalov (24) has advanced with a 6-3, 6-7, 6-4 win over Luciano Darderi (22), while Danielle Collins (30) has beaten Bernarda Pera (29) 3-6, 6-1, 6-1.

18:11 CET - The first results of the day are coming in.

The first men's match of the year has gone the way of exciting French talent Luca van Assche (19), who has beaten Pavel Kotov (25) 6-3, 7-5.

On the women's side, Sloane Stephens (31) has won 6-2, 6-3 to knock out Angelique Kerber (36).

15:10 CET - With less than an hour until things get underway in Miami, let's take a look at what's to come today. 

The first standout clash comes at 17:00 CET, when former US Open champion Sloane Stephens (31) will face three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber (36).

Three hours after that, Matteo Berrettini (27) will play his first ATP Tour match since the US Open when he goes up against Andy Murray (36) in the highest-profile first-round clash. 

12:31 CET - The tennis world has been shaken in the past few days by the tragic news that Aryna Sabalenka's (25) partner, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away. 

The world number two hasn't commented yet but does still intend to play in Miami this week according to organisers.

Read more here 

12:27 CET - Today's action will get underway at 16:00 CET, with first-round matches on both the men's and women's sides of the draw being played. 

12:05 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the second day of the Miami Open.

Mentions
Tennis TrackerTennis
Tennis
Aryna Sabalenka 'heartbroken' over death of former boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov
Birthday girl Stephens rolls into Miami Open second round after beating Kerber
Sun shining on Swiatek as world number one chases the 'Double' in Miami
WTA considering 'special rankings' for players cleared of doping
Ferrero giving Alcaraz reason to smile in quest for historic Sunshine Double
Wozniacki unhappy that Halep was given wildcard on return from doping ban
Miami match against 'best friend' Sabalenka will be 'uncomfortable', says Badosa
Sabalenka intends to play in Miami Open after tragic death of boyfriend
Holders Italy to face Belgium, Brazil and Netherlands in Davis Cup Finals
Most Read
Dani Alves freed on bail for one million euros after rape conviction
Wozniacki unhappy that Halep was given wildcard on return from doping ban
Saudi deal in spotlight as Spanish Football Federation and Rubiales raided
Robinho awaits fate on serving nine-year rape sentence in Brazil

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings