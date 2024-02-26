Tennis Tracker: Murray comes from behind to beat Shapovalov in Dubai

16:25 CET - What a win for Andy Murray (36)! The Scot has come from behind to beat Denis Shapovalov (24) 4-6, 7-6, 6-3 in Dubai.
Given what a difficult start to the season it's been for him, that win will mean a huge amount.
13:53 CET - The second match in Dubai has produced an upset, with sixth seed Adrian Mannarino (35) losing 7-6, 7-5 to the unseeded Botic van de Zandschulp (28).
Andy Murray (36) is now in the first set of his match with Denis Shapovalov (24).
12:30 CET - Sebastian Korda (23) has advanced in Dubai with a comfortable 6-0, 6-2 win against Pavel Kotov (25).
11:10 CET - Today's action has just gotten underway with Sebastian Korda (23) facing Pavel Kotov (25) in the opening match of the 2024 ATP Dubai Championships.
Andy Murray (36), Andrey Rublev (26) and Hubert Hurkacz (27) will all be in action there later on.
09:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis!