Tennis Tracker: Murray facing Berrettini on Day Two of the Miami Open

Tennis Tracker: Murray facing Berrettini on Day Two of the Miami Open
After the women's side of the draw got underway yesterday, the Miami Open is getting into full swing today with the ATP action getting started.

15:10 CET - With less than an hour until things get underway in Miami, let's take a look at what's to come today. 

The first standout clash comes at 17:00 CET, when former US Open champion Sloane Stephens (31) will face three-time Grand Slam winner Angelique Kerber (36).

Three hours after that, Matteo Berrettini (27) will play his first ATP Tour match since the US Open when he goes up against Andy Murray (36) in the highest-profile first-round clash. 

12:31 CET - The tennis world has been shaken in the past few days by the tragic news that Aryna Sabalenka's (25) partner, Konstantin Koltsov, has passed away. 

The world number two hasn't commented yet, but does still intend to play in Miami this week according to organisers. 

12:27 CET - Today's action will get underway at 16:00 CET, with first-round matches on both the men's and women's sides of the draw being played. 

12:05 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the second day of the Miami Open.

