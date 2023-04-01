Tennis Tracker: Murray facing Fritz, Thiem playing to reach first final since 2020

With this week's tournaments entering their final stages, there are some heavyweight clashes on today's agenda all over the world, and you can keep up with them all right here.

10:05 CET - In a gruelling thee-hour match at the Los Cabos Open in Mexico, top seed Stefanos Tsitsipas (24) has beaten Nicolas Jarry (27) 6-7, 7-6, 6-2.

Before that, Alex De Minaur (24) defeated Tommy Paul (26) 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of today's tennis. There are a number of mouthwatering match-ups to come in Washington, including one between Andy Murray (36) and Taylor Fritz (25), while in Austria, Dominic Thiem (29) will try to reach his first final since he won the 2020 US Open.

