Tennis Tracker: Murray falls at first hurdle at Australian Open, women's seeds shocked

Tennis Tracker: Murray falls at first hurdle at Australian Open, women's seeds shocked
A whole host of tennis' biggest names will be taking to the court on the second day of the Australian Open, and we'll keep you up to date with how they all get on right here.

11:23 CET - Aussie number one Alex De Minaur (24) is through with Milos Raonic (33) being forced to retire while trailing 6-7, 6-3, 2-0.

On the women's side, former world number two Paula Badosa (26) has returned from injury in style, beating Taylor Townsend (27) 6-1, 6-3 in her first Grand Slam match since Wimbledon. 

10:31 CET - There are currently nine matches ongoing and three yet to start in Melbourne, with Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Dominic Thiem and Caroline Garcia vs Naomi Osaka both clashes that are sure to thrill.

10:16 CET - Seeds have been dropping like flies on the women's side of the tournament today with Marie Bouzkova (25), Anastasia Potapova (22), Ekaterina Alexandrova (29) and Donna Vekic (27) all losing along with Vondrousova. 

Wimbledon finalist Ons Jabeur (29) has avoided such a fate though, beating Yulia Starodubtseva (23) 6-3, 6-1

09:40 CET - Andy Murray (36) has fallen at the first hurdle in Melbourne, losing 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to 30th seed Tomas Martin Etcheverry (24).

07:45 CET - In perhaps the standout clash of the day thus far, Adrian Mannarino (35) has won a five-set epic against fellow veteran Stan Wawrinka (38), beating the former champion 6-4, 3-6, 5-7, 6-3, 6-0.

07:35 CET - US Open champion Coco Gauff (19) has advanced without too much trouble, winning 6-3, 6-0 against Anna Karolina Schmiedlova (29), and men's third seed Daniil Medvedev (27) is also through with opponent Terence Atmane (22) retiring when 5-7, 6-2, 6-4, 1-0 down.

07:20 CET - Hello and welcome to Flashscore's coverage of the second day of the Australian Open! 

It's a day that has started with a bang, with seventh seed and reigning Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) suffering a shock defeat, losing 6-1, 6-2 to qualifier Dayana Yastremska (25).

From elephants to scorpions: The nicknames of all 2023 AFCON participants

