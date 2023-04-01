Tennis Tracker: Murray in action as the dust settles on the Australian Open

The Australian Open may be over, but the tennis season has only just begun, and Andy Murray (36) is one of many big names taking to the court today.

10:50 CET - Thanks to Jannik Sinner's (22) triumph in Melbourne yesterday, two of the last three men's Grand Slam have been won by the newest generation of starts, and the Italian says that their emergence is just what the sport needs.

"I think the next generation is something that this sport needs and it's also a little bit of a game-changer," he said.

10:36 CET - Three-time Grand Slam quarter-finalist Ajla Tomljanovic (30) has fallen at the first hurdle in Thailand, losing 6-3, 6-0 to Dalma Galfi (25).

09:57 CET - Today's action is taking place in Thailand, Austria and France. The Thailand Open is already well underway for the day, while things will get started later on in Linz and Montpellier, with Andy Murray (36) facing Benoit Paire (34) at the latter tournament tonight.

07:30 CET - Hello and welcome to today's Tennis Tracker! We'll keep you up to date with all of the day's action as well as all the news coming from Melbourne in the aftermath of the Australian Open.