Tennis Tracker: Murray in action at Queen's, Medvedev takes to court in Halle

With the grass-court season in full swing, players are getting ready for the third Grand Slam of the year at Wimbledon. Follow our Tennis Tracker for the all the latest goings on across the tour.

10:00 CET - Welcome to another day of action on the courts. The lush, green grass across Europe is the stage once again and we have some big names looking to build their form ahead of Wimbledon.

At Halle, Daniil Medvedev (28) is in action against Zhizhen Zhang (27) whilst Stuttgart finallist Matteo Berrettini (28) starts the day's play with Alex Michelsen (19).

Over to Queen's in London, and Andy Murray (37) plays his 1,001st match on tour against Jordan Thompson (30) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) is also in action, facing up against rising star Sebastian Korda (23).

On the women's tour, former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) looks to build her form in Berlin, whilst world number three Aryna Sabalenka (26) is back on the court for the first time since the French Open - up against Daria Kasatkina (27).