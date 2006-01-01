Tennis Tracker: Murray in action at Queen's, Medvedev takes to court in Halle

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Tennis
  3. Tennis Tracker: Murray in action at Queen's, Medvedev takes to court in Halle

Tennis Tracker: Murray in action at Queen's, Medvedev takes to court in Halle

Daniil Medvedev takes on Zhizhen Zhang in Halle
Daniil Medvedev takes on Zhizhen Zhang in HalleAFP, Flashscore
With the grass-court season in full swing, players are getting ready for the third Grand Slam of the year at Wimbledon. Follow our Tennis Tracker for the all the latest goings on across the tour.

10:00 CET - Welcome to another day of action on the courts. The lush, green grass across Europe is the stage once again and we have some big names looking to build their form ahead of Wimbledon.

At Halle, Daniil Medvedev (28) is in action against Zhizhen Zhang (27) whilst Stuttgart finallist Matteo Berrettini (28) starts the day's play with Alex Michelsen (19).

Over to Queen's in London, and Andy Murray (37) plays his 1,001st match on tour against Jordan Thompson (30) and Grigor Dimitrov (33) is also in action, facing up against rising star Sebastian Korda (23). 

On the women's tour, former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova (24) looks to build her form in Berlin, whilst world number three Aryna Sabalenka (26) is back on the court for the first time since the French Open - up against Daria Kasatkina (27).

Mentions
TennisTennis Tracker
Related Articles
Tennis Tracker: Sinner & Alcaraz begin grass-court seasons with wins, Osaka & Rublev lose
Tennis Tracker: Dimitrov and Medvedev claim wins, Rune and Ostapenko stunned
Tennis Tracker: Boulter beats Pliskova for Nottingham title on bumper day of finals
Show more
Tennis
Djokovic to play at Paris 2024, Serbia's Olympic Committee confirms
Defending champion Alcaraz overcomes wobble to win Queen's opener
Updated
Alcaraz feels Olympics partner Nadal will teach him how to grow up & 'deal with everything'
Tunisia's Jabeur to skip upcoming Olympics, concerned with change of surface
Milos Raonic downs Cameron Norrie with record 47 aces at Queen's Club
Holger Rune stunned by Australian Jordan Thompson in Queen's first round
Aryna Sabalenka to skip Paris Olympics to focus on hardcourt swing
Bowing out at Wimbledon or Olympics would be fitting, says Andy Murray
Most Read
EURO 2024 Tracker: Portugal fight back to beat stubborn Czechs after Turkey edge Georgia
Transfer News LIVE: Kvaratskhelia saga with Napoli rumbles on, Chelsea chase Omorodion
Premier League fixtures 2024/25 announced: All key games and dates
EURO 2024 Preview: Calhanoglu and Turkey ready to stun big names at home away from home

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings