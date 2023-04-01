Tennis Tracker: Murray's epic showdown with Tsitsipas set to continue on centre court

  Tennis Tracker: Murray's epic showdown with Tsitsipas set to continue on centre court
Murray came from a set down to end last night with a two set to one lead before play was paused due to the 11pm curfew.
Reuters
It hasn't been the best start in terms of weather for the London Grand Slam, several matches have been interrupted due to the rain. Especially when only a certain number of courts have the ability to close the roof. All that said, the action continues! Interesting clashes taking place all over Wimbledon, stay tuned as we bring you the latest on our Flashscore Tennis Tracker

5:30 CET - Former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova opens the days action at midday as she takes on Aliaksandra Sasnovich on court 2 before men's world number Carlos Alcaraz faces Alexandre Muller on centre court. That is followed by the highly anticipated end to the Andy Murray versues Stefanos Tsitsipas match, with Murray currently leading two sets to one. Meanwhile former grand slam champion Stan Wawrinka takes on Novak Djokvoic and British number one Cam Norrie takes on Christopher Eubanks in the middle match on court 1. 

Elsewhere in the women's side of the draw world number 1 Iga Swiatek takes on 30th seed Petra Martic, whilst second seed Aryna Sabalenka faces Varvara Gracheva in the opening match on court 1. 

