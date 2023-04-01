Tennis Tracker: Murray starting Queen's campaign, Sabalenka and Alcaraz win

18:07 CET - Carlos Alcaraz (20) has won his first grass match of the year, narrowly beating lucky loser Arthur Rinderknech (27) 4-6, 7-5, 7-6. A win's a win, but he'll have to up his game if he wants to win his first title on the surface.
17:42 CET - There have been a few more results from around the ATP and WTA Tours. World No.2 Aryna Sabalenka (25) has started her grass season well, crushing Vera Zvonareva (38) 6-3, 6-2 in Berlin. Over in Queen's, Frances Tiafoe (25) looks to be continuing his fine form, easing past Botic Van De Zandschulp (27) 6-2, 6-4, while Andrey Rublev (25) was given a good test by Yibing Wu (23), but eventually sealed a 6-4, 6-7(5), 6-2 in Halle.
16:39 CET - Second seed Elena Rybakina (24) is through in Berlin having beaten Polina Kudermetova (20) 6-4, 6-2.
In Birmingham, Jelena Ostapenko (26) has won 6-2, 5-7, 6-1 against Linda Noskova (18).
15:06 CET - Holger Rune (20) has secured his first-ever win on grass after beating Maxime Cressy (26) 7-6(4), 7-6(3) at Queen's. Meanwhile, over in Halle, Jannik Sinner (21) had to find his best tennis to overcome Richard Gasquet (37) 6-3, 5-7, 6-2.
14:12 CET - Lorenzo Sonego (28) has beaten Aslan Karatsev (29) at Halle, winning 6-2, 3-6, 6-2.
In Berlin, play has been suspended due to heavy rain, with no more than two games being played in any match as of yet.
10:24 CET - Estonian Anett Kontaveit, who reached a career-high of number two in the world last year, is retiring at the age of 27 due to a degenerative back injury and will play her final tournament at Wimbledon next month.
"It is impossible to continue at the top level in such a highly competitive field," she said.
07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis, which will see some of the biggest names in the sport ramp up their preparations for Wimbledon.