Tennis Tracker: Murray & Zverev in action on opening day of tournaments in Basel & Vienna

The Asian Swing is over and so Europe is retaking centre stage in the world of tennis this week with ATP 500 tournaments in Basel and Vienna getting underway today.

11:25 CET - There are plenty of big names taking the courts of Basel and Vienna this week, and among the first of them to do so are Andy Murray (36), who is facing Yannick Hanfmann (31) in Switzerland at around 15:30 CET, and Alexander Zverev (26), who plays Sebastian Ofner (27) in Austria at around 17:30.

11:15 CET - Novak Djokovic (36) and Iga Swiatek (22) will both open their 2024 campaigns in Perth, Australia, after Serbia and Poland were drawn in the city for the mixed teams United Cup on Monday.

07:40 CET - Hello and welcome to our coverage of the opening day of both the Swiss Indoors and the Vienna Open, which will see some top players take to the court.