Tennis Tracker: Musetti and Osaka getting their grass-court seasons underway

The grass-court season is underway, and Naomi Osaka (26) is among the players beginning their road to Wimbledon today.

12:30 CET - Unfortunately, French Open finalist Alexander Zverev (27) withdrew from the ATP tournament in Stuttgart yesterday but there are still some heavy hitters involved with Alexander Bublik (26) and Frances Tiafoe (26) in action today.

Follow the tournament here.

09:35 CET - Hello and welcome to Flahscore's coverage of today's tennis!