Tennis Tracker: Nadal and Krejcikova in early action, De Minaur withdraws from singles

After a rain-disrupted start to the tennis schedule in Paris, we've got a jam-packed day of Olympic action ahead, with Rafael Nadal (38), Coco Gauff (20) and Alexander Zverev (27) all taking to the court. There is also an ATP final in Atlanta to look forward to a little later on.

09:26 CET - There's been some disappointing news this morning in Paris, as world number six Alex de Minaur (25) has been forced to withdraw from the men's singles due to a hip injury. The Australian will still play alongside Alexei Popyrin (24) in the doubles event.

09:21 CET - Before we look ahead to today's play, there was a big match overnight in Atlanta, with Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka (28) sealing his place in the final after a hard-fought 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 victory over Arthur Rinderknech (29).

08:30 CET - Good morning and welcome to our coverage of today's tennis action!